Rain tonight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -While the sun was nice to start the day, cloudy skies and rain have returned. This rain will keep falling later tonight and into very early Monday. New rainfall amounts will reach 0.25″-0.50″. There will be cloudier skies tomorrow morning, but other than a stray sprinkle the rain will be done for the day. Patchy fog will be around early Monday. Monday afternoon will have a bit more sun, and temperatures will get to the low 50s here with breezy conditions around. There will be more rain chances Tuesday-Thursday. The rain chance Tuesday is looking to be a few showers in the afternoon with most falling late Tuesday/very early Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon with warmer mornings near 40.

TONIGHT: Rain ending. Low: 40°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy fog early, breezy afternoon. High: 53°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild, partly cloudy. Low: 38°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.