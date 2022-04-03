Monmouth men face attempted murder charges following shooting

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men are facing attempted murder following an early morning shooting Friday in Monmouth.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Cayden Bell and 18-year-old Nathan Perez around 3:30 a.m. near the 520 block of East Broadway after finding 21-year-old Brock Noles with two gunshot wounds in his leg.

Noles was taken to the OSF Holy Family Medical Center. His condition was unknown Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Bell and Perez are being held at the Warren County Jail, according to police.

