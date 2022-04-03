Advertisement

New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after deputies say he had indecent contact with a child.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Maquoketa Police Department on March 27 following a report of child sex assault in the county, according to a media release.

Deputies identified 50-year-old Andrew Weets, of New Liberty, as a suspect, according to the release.

Weets was charged with a second offense registration violation, providing false information as a sex offender, child endangerment involving unsupervised access with a sex offender, and indecent contact with a child.

He was convicted in Clinton in 2004 for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to the release.

