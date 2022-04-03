Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.
The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard.
Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.