U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to deliver commencement speech at Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will deliver the address at Augustana College’s 162nd Commencement Convocation May 22.

Durbin is the fourth Illinois senator to speak at an Augustana commencement in recent years, following Adlai E. Stevenson, Alan Dixon and Mark Kirk, the college said in a media release.

No stranger to Augustana’s campus, Durbin has spoken to students on various topics, including legislation dealing with education debt, in recent years, according to the release.

Augustana students have served as legislative interns in his Washington, D.C., office.

Durbin, Augustana President Steve Bahls and Dr. Millicent Knight each will receive an honorary degree at the ceremony, which will be held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

