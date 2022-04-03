Advertisement

Sunshine Early, Then Increasing Clouds

Rain Chances This Afternoon & Later This Week
Sunshine this morning will give way to clouds and rain chances this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll start the day with sunshine, but don’t look for it to last. Clouds will be on the increase during the day, with a chance for rain developing by mid to late afternoon. Precipitation continues into the evening hours, coming to an end toward morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the week, followed by an active period of weather with rain chances redeveloping Tuesday through Thursday. Regarding temperatures, readings will remain in the 50′s through the midweek.

TODAY: Morning sunshine then increasing cloudiness. Light rain by mid to late afternoon. High: 53°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and not as cold. A chance for light rain overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Latest News

