Advertisement

52nd Honor Flight to fly QC Veterans to Washington D.C.

52nd Honor Flight of The Quad Cities
52nd Honor Flight of The Quad Cities(KWQC/ Honor Flight of The Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The 52nd Honor Flight will take more than 90 veterans to Washington D.C. on April 12, to visit monuments built in their honor.

The flight will be designated as the “Galva / Backroad Music Festival Flight” in honor of the many volunteers, supporters, and fundraisers held in that area, the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said in a media release.

60 volunteer “guardians” will assist throughout the day, the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said.

All Veterans and Guardians have been fully vaccinated for the flight, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said. Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are indoors.

The public is invited and urged to come to the Quad City International Airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home at about 10 p.m., the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said. A mask is required inside the QCIA.

The Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said applications for anyone who was on active duty during WWII, Korea or Vietnam wars are available at www.honoflightqc.org. Those interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist Veterans (some may be in a wheelchair) may fill out an application as well.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock

Latest News

Friday, April 1st.
Hello Quad Cities from Mar. 21-Apr. 1
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Board of Trustees voted to extend the search in a meeting...
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges extends chancellor search, reschedules public forums
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Board of Trustees voted to extend the search in a meeting...
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges extends chancellor search, reschedules public forums
The QC Coffee Trail uses mobile-based code check-ins, special offers, and gamification to...
Support local businesses and earn rewards with the new Quad Cities Coffee Trail