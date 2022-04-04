52nd Honor Flight to fly QC Veterans to Washington D.C.

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The 52nd Honor Flight will take more than 90 veterans to Washington D.C. on April 12, to visit monuments built in their honor.

The flight will be designated as the “Galva / Backroad Music Festival Flight” in honor of the many volunteers, supporters, and fundraisers held in that area, the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said in a media release.

60 volunteer “guardians” will assist throughout the day, the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said.

All Veterans and Guardians have been fully vaccinated for the flight, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said. Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are indoors.

The public is invited and urged to come to the Quad City International Airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home at about 10 p.m., the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said. A mask is required inside the QCIA.

The Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said applications for anyone who was on active duty during WWII, Korea or Vietnam wars are available at www.honoflightqc.org. Those interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist Veterans (some may be in a wheelchair) may fill out an application as well.

