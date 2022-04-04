Child Abuse Prevention Month begins with Pinwheel Planting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Every Child (formerly the Child Abuse Council) invites you to plant a pinwheel garden for child abuse prevention.

Brooke Hendrickx, Director of Development from EveryChild encourages all throughout the area to continue the important tradition of hosting Pinwheels for Prevention events to support child abuse prevention. The blue pinwheel is a symbol of the healthy, happy and full childhoods all children deserve.

Earlier on the day of this interview (April 1), a Pinwheel Garden was planted as part of “Blue Out Day” at the Davenport Police Department Harrison Street entrance, located at 416 North Harrison Street, Davenport. Here is the calendar of events for the month of April.

The big annual fundraiser Celebrate Every Child Gala 2022 is set for April 28, 2022, at Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $75/person - includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auction. Attendees MUST pre-register to attend in-person. There will be options to participate virtually from home, as well. Tickets will be limited - Register HERE

EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council) / 524 15th St. / Moline, IL 61265 / 309-736-7170 / info@foreverychild.org

