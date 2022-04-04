Advertisement

Dress for Success QC empowers women to achieve economic independence

Dress for Success QC empowers all unemployed or underemployed women
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Employment issues related to the pandemic took a huge toll on women in the workplace. It wasn’t just a matter of losing jobs, many simply chose to leave the workforce to stay home with children who were learning via virtual classrooms.

Betsy Green from the local non-profit, Dress for Success Quad Cities, informs viewers about how they are stepping up like never before to empower women to get back to searching for work or obtain a better job. Since women spend on average between $1800 and $4000 per year on clothing, this agency can certainly provide necessary clothing options and relieve the financial burden of putting together professional outfits for interviews or to wear on-the-job.

“Fill a bag Friday” happens the last Friday of every month---happening next on April 29--giving shoppers access to nearly-new and gently-loved high-end professional and casual clothing for a very low cost. Here’s how it works: buy a 20×16 reusable shopping bag for $35 (or $50 for Early Access) and FILL it with new, nearly-new, and gently-loved used women’s clothing and shoes. Early Access shopping starts at 10:00 AM and general admission shopping for this event allows participant to fill bags from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

Dress for Success Quad Cities / 423 East 32nd Street / Davenport, Iowa 52803 / Email: staff@dressforsuccessqc.org / 563-322-1010 / https://www.dressforsuccessqc.org/

