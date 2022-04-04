Eastern Iowa Community Colleges extends chancellor search, reschedules public forums

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Board of Trustees voted to extend the chancellor search in a meeting Saturday.

“This decision is not a reflection on our interest in the two recommended finalists; we remain committed to fully considering these two exceptional professionals,” said The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges District Board of Trustees President Robert Gallagher, who also chairs the search committee. “However, in order to ensure the Board completes its full due diligence, we have decided to extend the search to consider additional final candidates. Quite simply, for a decision of this importance, we want to consider a larger slate of candidates.”

The public forums scheduled for April 4 - 6 have been postponed, the college district said in a media release. The schedule for reopening the search is in process and the college is reconvening the search community.

The search committee is comprised of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public, EICCD said. The Association of Community College Trustees is also assisting in the national search.

The college said the current EICCD Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will be retiring in July, and has served since 201.

“The Board’s number one priority is to make the best choice for EICC, its students and employees, and our communities,” said Gallagher. “We are grateful to the Chancellor Search Committee for the thoughtful consideration and significant time they’ve invested, and we look forward to a successful completion of the chancellor search process.”

The college district said for more information on the search process, visit eicc.edu/chancellor

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.