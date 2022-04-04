Humility Homes and Services receives $4.2 million for 60 housing units

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes and Services will receive $4.2 million in funding to purchase 60 housing units in the Quad Cities. $3,140,880 in funding comes from Scott County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The grant of $3,140,880 will allow Humility Homes and Services to purchase 35 of the units. These units will be utilized for supportive housing services to families and individuals during an up to four-year term.

The Ryan Foundation of Omaha granted $500,000 for the purchase of 12 units for HHSI’s mission-focused housing affordable rental program. Regional Development Authority (RDA) granted $250,000 for the purchase of 7 units, and Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) granted $250,00 for the purchase of 6 units. These properties will assist households who are not eligible for federal and state housing assistance programs, as well as Housing Choice Voucher Section 8 program holders. Finally, Amerigroup’s Anthem Foundation granted HHSI $50,000 to be used towards rehabbing new units and Community Resources Corporation granted $25,000 to be used towards the acquisition or rehabbing.

“It was kind of like a dream come true to us,” said Ashley Velez, Executive Director at Humility Homes and Services, “In that 60 units, 35 of them will be for supportive housing. Supportive housing means it’s for individuals who are currently homeless and they have high barriers such as a medical condition, mental health condition, anything like that,” Velez said.

The other 25 units will be affordable housing units for renters as part of Humility Homes and Services’ mission-focused housing.

‘We are looking for properties that are accessible to a grocery store, a bus line and in specific areas, so we will own all over the Quad Cities. Humility has never owned houses before so that is also really exciting that we will be providing a house with a fence, a play place for kids, versus just an apartment, townhouse, or duplex,” said Velez.

Velez says the 60 total units will also help solve community issues by providing basic needs first.

“We are hoping to continue it on as we are then able to show the cost savings to systems that if you invest in housing versus investing in the mental health system, the criminal justice system, if you put your money where housing, all those other problems are really diminished in capacity,” Velez said.

According to Humility Homes, for every 100 extremely low-income renters (earning less than $23K annually) there are only 37 affordable and available units in the QC. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Gap Report from 2021 found 74% of extremely low-income households in the QC (nearly 9.500 households) are considered cost-burdened. This means they pay more than 30% of their income on housing and frequently are unable to afford other necessities like food, clothing, transportation, and medical care. These individuals are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Humility Homes and Services is taking donations of gently-used furniture and household items to furnish the 60 new units.

