DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This is a business model that definitely hit its stride in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit. Born out a necessity to celebrate at a distance, placing huge, banner-type signs in yards for drive-by parties and parades became very popular.

Baille Hancock, Jo & Co. Signs & Designs, decided to invest her stimulus check into this business to fulfill this market need. Watch the video interview to learn her story and all the ways the company can help folks still celebrate IN BIG LETTERS even though COVID mitigation guidelines have been loosened. She can also create custom shirts and apparel designs.

Jo & Co Signs & Designs / (309) 737-9033

Guys! I did a thing. I was on a Shop and Support Local segment on Paula Sands today! All the nerves were flowing as I... Posted by Jo & Co Signs & Designs on Monday, March 28, 2022

