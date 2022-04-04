Advertisement

Jo & Co Signs & Designs

Jo & Co Signs & Designs
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This is a business model that definitely hit its stride in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit. Born out a necessity to celebrate at a distance, placing huge, banner-type signs in yards for drive-by parties and parades became very popular.

Baille Hancock, Jo & Co. Signs & Designs, decided to invest her stimulus check into this business to fulfill this market need. Watch the video interview to learn her story and all the ways the company can help folks still celebrate IN BIG LETTERS even though COVID mitigation guidelines have been loosened. She can also create custom shirts and apparel designs.

Jo & Co Signs & Designs / (309) 737-9033

Guys! I did a thing. I was on a Shop and Support Local segment on Paula Sands today! All the nerves were flowing as I...

Posted by Jo & Co Signs & Designs on Monday, March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

Latest News

The QC Coffee Trail uses mobile-based code check-ins, special offers, and gamification to...
Support local businesses and earn rewards with the new Quad Cities Coffee Trail
Dress for Success QC
Dress for Success QC empowers women to achieve economic independence
Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes during the construction.
Construction begins on Avenue of the Cities Monday
The Davenport and Moline Genesis COVID-19 testing sites will close Saturday due to low...
Genesis announces its shutting down COVID-19 test site