Lawn service to ‘clean-up for a cause’ in Muscatine this spring

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawn care company is teaming up with Muscatine charities for spring cleaning.

Lincoln Lawn care launched its “Spring Clean-Up for a Cause” this month.

Owner Shane Conklin said he wanted to give back to the charities he’s worked with in the past.

“They were struggling in 2020, a lot of places have been struggling,” Conklin said. “I just felt this is my way of trying to give back to the community.”

The program is simple, someone calls for a dumpster for their spring cleaning needs and $30 goes to the charity of the month.

“You come out of winter and ... starting things fresh getting everything cleaned up and ready for summer and get rid of unwanted clutter,” Conklin said. “That way they can kind of kill two birds with one stone, they can get their house, garage or whatever cleaned up. And part of that money is going to go to charity.”

The first charity for April is the Muscatine Center for Social Action, which offers housing, health and support services for people in need.

Nic Horn, the Resource Development Officer for MCSA said they look forward to working with area small businesses.

“We know that we need the community support in order to be able to do the things that we do here,” Horn said. “So we always get pretty jazzed up when a local business wants to run a special to support what we do.”

According to Horn, programs like the “Spring Clean-Up for a Cause,” are a great way to get the community involved.

“It just really kind of justifies what we do here,” Horn said. “[It shows] that it is needed and that people do respect our cause.”

Conklin said he hopes this will inspire others to give back regardless of if they use his services.

“I’m born and raised here ... it’s gonna be kind of neat. “My daughter ... you got to set an example [be] a role model for your kids ... she kind of sees what Dad’s doing too.”

Throughout May “Spring Clean-Up for a Cause” will team up with The Muscatine Humane Society. In June it will benefit Te Salvation Army of Muscatine County.

