Lingering Clouds This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After some overnight clearing with lows in the 30s clouds will, once again, build across the QCA on Tuesday. This will lead to rain chances in the afternoon and

especially the evening hours with the chance for a few non-severe thunderstorms, as well. Rain will end late Tuesday night and Wednesday will start off dry with the

chance for more rain developing Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will bring more rain with a chance for a brief rain/snow mix Friday morning before ending. Dry

conditions return for the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s by Sunday and Monday. In the meantime, highs will top off in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with

40s Thursday and Friday and 50s Saturday.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY & CHILLY. LOW: 34. WIND: E/SE 5-10

TUESDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY. AFTERNOON/EVENING SHOWERS AND T-STORMS. HIGH: 58°. WIND: SE - 10/20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR P.M. RAIN. HIGH: 59°.

