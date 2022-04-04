Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

Latest News

A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4,...
US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
LIVE: Biden remarks on Trucking Action Plan
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues