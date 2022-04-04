Support local businesses and earn rewards with the new Quad Cities Coffee Trail

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - Visit nearly 30 local coffee shops and cafés in the Quad Cities regional destination and earn rewards with the new Quad Cities Coffee Trail by Visit Quad Cities.

The QC Coffee Trail uses mobile-based code check-ins, special offers, and gamification to engage participants, Visit Quad Cities said in a media release. As you visit the variety of coffee shops in the QC, you can check-in at each location and track your progress.

Visit Quad Cities said when participants check-in at five places they will earn a QC Coffee Trail coaster for their vehicle cup holder, at 15 locations and receive a fleece blanket and if they complete all the locations a QC Coffee Trail insulated flask and a place on the trail’s Caffeinated Wall of Fame.

“Visit Quad Cities will continue to drive new destination and tourism products that showcase our authentic and locally curated experiences,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, of Visit Quad Cities. “We have a tremendous and passionate coffee community in the QC and like our QC Ale Trail this is another opportunity to engage Quad Citizens and visitors with what our region has to offer as we all strive to improve quality of place.”

The QC Coffee Trail is ongoing, and people can sign up at any point, Visit Quad Cities said. To register for free and view a list of the participating locations, visit www.QCcoffeetrail.com. After registering a message will be delivered via text and email and ready to use immediately. There is no app to download, but the pass can be saved to a home screen for one-tap access.

Based on research through its Tourism Master Plan, insights from visitors, and the success of the QC Ale Trail, Visit Quad Cities said it has developed the QC Coffee Trail to further activate a fun experience for customers consuming the Quad Cities.

Local coffee shops and cafés have long been meaningful gathering spots for friends, family, and business connections, VIsit Quad Cities said. It is where relationships are grown, and memories are created while further advancing resident pride and improving bragability.

Visit Quad Cities said the support and promotion of the region’s hospitality industry is a priority for the private, non-profit DMMO.

QC Coffee Trail users can continue the conversation about their journey in the new Facebook group dedicated to coffee and the Quad Cities here.

Visit Quad Cities said if a local coffee shop is interested in joining the new QC Coffee Trail, please email info@visitquadcities.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.