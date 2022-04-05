How to talk to your kids about the conflict in Ukraine and other difficult topics

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are so many difficult issues to discuss with kids. And since our children are now so plugged in, they are all too well aware of what is going on all over the world.

Florence Ann Romano, Village and Childcare Advocate, addresses how parents can navigate this area of communication regarding serious matters. She recommends discussion over dinner as the best time to have give-and-take talks. Getting children to open up first---by asking them questions---is a key first step. Find out what they know and how the issue is being perceived can help you shape an approach.

Managing one’s own anxiety is part of the process. Expressing emotions in a healthy way always provides the best example to your kids of how to find emotional balance amid stressful events in our world.

