Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bill securing sick leave for vaccinated school employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois public schools, public universities, and community colleges employees who are fully vaccinated will retroactively receive sick leave if they contracted COVID-19 under a bill Governor JB Pritzker signed Tuesday.

House Bill 1167 makes teachers, staff, and contractors eligible for full compensation for any shift that they missed due to COVID-19, only if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We want to ensure that our school children see the fewest disruptions to their in-person learning due to the public health crisis,” Pritzker said. “The bill I signed into law today fulfills that promise by guaranteeing that if a teacher has done their part to keep their classroom safe for their most vulnerable students, they won’t have to worry for a second about their pay or their paid time off should COVID-19 affect their livelihood. At a time when we want to bring people into the education professions, this bill will help Illinois retain and attract teachers and support staff.”

A similar plan gained bipartisan support last year to provide sick leave to all teachers and staff who contract COVID-19 and miss work. Pritzker vetoed House Bill 2778 and worked with the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers to reach an agreement.

The bill signed today additionally covers vaccinated workers missing work because they are a close contact or have COVID-19 symptoms. It also applies to any vaccinated staff who need to take care of children or other loved ones who contract COVID-19.

The bill is a measure to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated school employees for taking COVID-required leave for themselves or their children, Governor Pritzker’s office said in a media release. The bill protects all hourly employees in addition to classroom teachers, like bus drivers, food service providers and administrative personnel.

Any sick leave previously used by a teacher or other school employee during the 2021-2022 school year can be returned to them if they are fully vaccinated.

The same opportunity is still available for school staff who choose to get vaccinated within five weeks after Pritzker signs the bill into law. A provision of the bill also explains schools cannot rescind any sick leave returned to employees if they are fully vaccinated.

This plan passed out of the House on a 70-28 vote on March 1 and passed out of the Senate on a partisan 32-18 vote on March 31.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.