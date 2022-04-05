Advertisement

Illinois IG suing 3M over leaked ‘Forever Chemicals’

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois filed a lawsuit against 3M over alleged contamination at its plant along the Mississippi River.

In an over 60 page lawsuit, the Office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul alleges 3M contaminated the area around its plant in Cordova with Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS for decades.

The lawsuit alleges that 3M violated various laws, including the Federal Clean Water Act and the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by leaking PFAS into the river and soil.

According to the EPA’s website, PFAS, or so-called ‘Forever Chemicals,’ are toxic to humans and break down very slowly. The agency has found PFAS in water, air, soil and even fish.

The EPA also warns that PFAS can cause negative effects on fertility and development in children, increase the risk of certain cancers and interfere with the immune system and hormones.

Attorney General Raoul said in a press release that 3M knew of the dangers of PFAS as early as the 1960s.

This lawsuit was filed on March 16, in the Rock Island County Circuit Court.

In a statement to TV6 News, 3M promoted its investments at the Cordova plant and denied any wrongdoing.

If found liable, 3M could face fines of up to $50,000 per violation and $10,000 per each day violations continue.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Mayor of Cordova, James Boone, declined to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, The Illinois Department of Public Health and Attorney General Raoul’s Office did not respond in time to TV6′s request for an interview.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock

Latest News

Police presence near Circa 21
Police presence near Circa 21 in Rock Island
Humility Homes and Services to receive $4.2 million for 60 housing units
Humility Homes and Services receives $4.2 million for 60 housing units
Humility Homes and Services to receive $4.2 million for 60 housing units
Humility Homes and Services to receive $4.2 million
52nd Honor Flight of The Quad Cities
52nd Honor Flight to fly QC Veterans to Washington D.C.