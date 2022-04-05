Advertisement

Local author releases new novel in ‘Middle School Misadventures’ series

Jason Platt’s latest YA title is ‘Dance Disaster’ available worldwide on April 5
QCA author Jason Platt releases his latest book in a YA series on April 5
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Did anyone ever attend a middle school dance that wasn’t a disaster?

Moline author Jason Platt’s latest book in his series for young adults taps into that common experience for “Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster”, now available everywhere as published by Little Brown. The talented writer and cartoonist discusses this new book, the YA series in general, his background and more. Platt will be doing book signings around the area to promote its release.

The book is the third in the Middle School Misadventures series. The books follow a boy name Newell who is on the cusp between tween and the teenage years who is navigating his way through the strange and funny misadventures of junior high. These books are recommended for readers ages 7-12.

