Local author releases new novel in ‘Middle School Misadventures’ series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Did anyone ever attend a middle school dance that wasn’t a disaster?

Moline author Jason Platt’s latest book in his series for young adults taps into that common experience for “Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster”, now available everywhere as published by Little Brown. The talented writer and cartoonist discusses this new book, the YA series in general, his background and more. Platt will be doing book signings around the area to promote its release.

The book is the third in the Middle School Misadventures series. The books follow a boy name Newell who is on the cusp between tween and the teenage years who is navigating his way through the strange and funny misadventures of junior high. These books are recommended for readers ages 7-12.

AMAZON LINK / Jason Platt FACEBOOK page

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.