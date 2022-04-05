Advertisement

Niabi Zoo opens for 2022 season on April 18

Opening day at Niabi Zoo is April 18
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -”You know, it kinda feels like 2019 all over again.”

Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, reflects the excited expectations of the Niabi Zoo’ staff surrounding the upcoming 2022 season. Opening day is Monday, April 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The zoo has new animals (including the celebration of the birth of those adorable Amur Leopard cubs), new feeding experiences, the junior zookeeper program for high schoolers, summer camps for kids, pre-pandemic level regular operating hours, and very few areas where masking is required (in the Discovery Center and for the giraffe feeding experience) because the animals can be infected with the virus.

Vanderbush emphasizes that the online versus in-person ticket pricing structure has changed. It is now less expensive to buy admission passes in advance at the website versus in-person at Niabi’s ticket window. Also notable: Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 8 will be free admission for Mom with any paid child admission.

Niabi Zoo website / 13010 Niabi Zoo Road / Coal Valley, IL 61240 / 309-799-3482 / FACEBOOK

Have your birthday party at the Zoo! Make your child’s wildest birthday wishes come true and celebrate your birthday at...

Posted by Niabi Zoo on Friday, April 1, 2022



