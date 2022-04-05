Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
Police presence near Circa 21
Police presence near Circa 21 in Rock Island
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

Latest News

Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with storming Capitol
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel, AP sources say
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a House Armed Services...
Top general urges more US troops in eastern Europe
Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training...
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game