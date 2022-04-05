Police presence near Circa 21 in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - This evening, a heavy police presence was seen near Circa 21 in Rock Island.

According to police, one subject was taken to a local hospital for an unspecified injury.

A trail of blood could be seen leading from the alley toward 18th street.

Limited details were released at the time but TV6 will update you as we learn more through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

