Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series: Jarabe Mexicano

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Playing Mexican folk/rock, Jarabe Mexicano is a Quintent visiting the Quad Cities April 4-8 and present to nine area schools. Performing on stringed folk instruments accompanied by lively percussion, Jarabe’s dramatic, harmonized vocals in Spanish and English have gained them the admiration of audiences across the country. Gustavo Alcoser is the vocalist of the quintet, and he shares their story!

Jarabe Mexicano’s public concert will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at United Township High School in East Moline. General admission tickets at $15 for adults, and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance here or at the door.

