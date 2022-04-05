Advertisement

Showers and even a few storms likely this afternoon and evening

Snow by the end of the work week?
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We will start the day dry before a warm front lifts north and pops up a few showers early this afternoon. This will lead to highs in the mid 50s, but a cold front will also race into the area this evening bringing a round of showers and storms around 6PM. Since instability will be limited today, I do not anticipate severe storms, although don’t be surprised if you have gusts close to 50mph within the strongest storms this evening. Windy conditions will develop overnight and last into Wednesday. While the day will be mostly dry aside from a few sprinkles, highs will once again be in the mid 50s. By Thursday, another system will arrive bringing widespread rain and cool air for the last two days of the work week. Highs will only be in the 40s and snow may mix in by Friday morning. After all that we get rewarded with a nice weekend filled with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Afternoon showers and evening storms. High: 55º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few afternoon sprinkles. High: 57º

