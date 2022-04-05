Advertisement

Showers & A Few Storms This Afternoon & Evening

Snow by the end of the work week?
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies with showers arriving this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder, reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. That rain will increase in coverage this evening, with a few thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight. Some storms could become strong, mainly in the southern edges of our viewing area. We’ll see brief clearing early Wednesday, followed by more clouds and a chance for showers by afternoon. Conditions dry out Wednesday night before showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. Colder air moving in could mean a wintry mix of rain and snow overnight into early Friday. The weekend is shaping up nicely, with sunshine and highs in the 50′s and 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 57°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

