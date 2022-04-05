Advertisement

Showers & A Few Storms This Afternoon & Evening

Snow by the end of the work week?
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies with showers arriving this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder, reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. That rain will increase in coverage this evening, with a few thunderstorms possible overnight. We’ll see brief clearing early Wednesday, followed by more clouds and a chance for showers by afternoon. Conditions dry out Wednesday night before showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. Colder air moving in could mean a wintry mix of rain and snow overnight into early Friday. The weekend is shaping up nicely, with sunshine and highs in the 50′s and 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 57°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

