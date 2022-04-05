Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
According to police McDuffy was transported to a local hospital in Rock Island for treatment....
Police: Rock Island man shot Monday night facing weapon charge
Police lights
Trooper: 1 woman dead, 4 injured after a multi-car crash
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Latest News

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes
Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, speaks after the Indiana State announced the...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Treasury bars Russia payments in dollars from US accounts