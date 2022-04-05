Trooper: 1 woman dead, 4 injured after a multi-car crash

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Walnut, Illinois woman is dead and four people are injured in a multi-car crash on Route 40 in Whiteside county Monday, according to Illinois State Police in a media release.

According to state police 75-year-old, Cheryl A. Wolf was pronounced dead on the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner.

Officers responded to the Illinois Route 40 south of Star Road at about 10:05 p.m., troopers said.

State police said, a 2013 Silver Buick LaCrosse driven by Laurel M. Megli, 69, was traveling south on Route 40 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2020 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer, driven by Max A. Sloniger, 69, traveling north.

Megli then lost control and collided head-on with a 2019 Maroon Chrysler Pacifica Van driven by Wolf, troopers said.

According to state police, three passengers in the van were taken to an area hospital for injuries, Treva Kennedy, 53, had serious injuries, Tiana Kennedy, 23, and a 4-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Megli was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

According to troopers, Megli was issued a citation for improper lane usage and additional charges are pending further investigation.

