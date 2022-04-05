‘You Can Do It’ Crafting Classes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Donna Ponce and Kaylie Brown have created a new traveling business for crafting classes. Creating small and large crafts with others at bars, restaurants, and parks with instruction and guidance - ‘You Can Do It’ Crafting Classes can help you do it!
Upcoming events:
- Wednesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. - Spring Mason Jar Sign Class
- Location: Coal Valley Municipal Park
- Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. - Spring Mason Jar Sign Class
- Location: Iron + Grain | 1618 N. Main St., Davenport, IA
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.