‘You Can Do It’ Crafting Classes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Donna Ponce and Kaylie Brown have created a new traveling business for crafting classes. Creating small and large crafts with others at bars, restaurants, and parks with instruction and guidance - ‘You Can Do It’ Crafting Classes can help you do it!

Upcoming events:

