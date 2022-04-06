Advertisement

Child pornography suspect recorded more than 100 kids: FBI

A man facing child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) - A man facing child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17 at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles.

The FBI said Tuesday that 55-year-old Michael Porter of Chicago is accused of recording the videos between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls at the two YMCAs in Chicago and one in Niles.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the FBi said Porter sometimes would leave a recording device in his gym bag and place the gym bag where it could capture children showering or in a locker area.

