Diabetes-Friendly Products

Diabetic Friendly Products
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During the month of April Hy-Vee will be offering free hemoglobin A1C screenings on a first-come-first-serve basis. The brands featured in the diabetic-friendly products display are produced by the sponsors who are making the testing possible (as well as the health technology company listed below).

Dietitian Katie Schaeffer from Hy-Vee (East Kimberly Road location) is our guest who demos and explains all the following:

Diabetic Friendly Products Spotlight (Early segment):

  • ·Catalina Crunch: low carbohydrate cereals, snacks, and treats that are sweetened with Stevia and Monk Fruit Extract. These products typically have more fiber and protein as well!
  • · Birdseye Vegetables: Birdseye makes eating veggies more fun! They have so many creative options, tasty flavorings, and unique blends to get people excited about incorporating veggies into their routines.
  • · Sugarbreak: a new line of all natural dietary supplements that help to block blood sugar spikes, increase metabolism of carbohydrates into the cells and out of the blood stream, and blocks the taste of sugar temporarily to help reduce cravings.
  • California Avocadoes: California Avocados are back in season! Avocadoes are an excellent source of heart healthy fat, and provides folates, vitamin K, and vitamin B5 (helps turn the food we eat into the energy we need).
  • BD Medical: A health technology company that provides products and resources to make living with diabetes easier.

Three people were arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock...
Hundreds of UTHS student protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Drawyer is charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class X Felony.
Police: Milan man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
FILE - This undated file photo shows Lawrence Ray.
Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s friends

Starting with Friday’s matchup against the Sioux Falls Storm, the Steamwheelers play three of...
QC Steamwheelers get ready for rematch with Sioux Falls Storm
Iowa’s junior defensive lineman Logan Lee said that he is ready to take on more of a leadership...
Logan Lee ready to embrace larger leadership role within the Iowa football program
Two MAC rivals clash in boys soccer
Bettendorf vs. North Scott boys soccer
A dedication and blessing ceremony was part of final preparations for the new emergency wing.
A dedication and blessing ceremony was part of final preparations for the new emergency wing.
