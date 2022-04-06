Diabetes-Friendly Products

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During the month of April Hy-Vee will be offering free hemoglobin A1C screenings on a first-come-first-serve basis. The brands featured in the diabetic-friendly products display are produced by the sponsors who are making the testing possible (as well as the health technology company listed below).

Dietitian Katie Schaeffer from Hy-Vee (East Kimberly Road location) is our guest who demos and explains all the following:

Diabetic Friendly Products Spotlight (Early segment):

·Catalina Crunch: low carbohydrate cereals, snacks, and treats that are sweetened with Stevia and Monk Fruit Extract. These products typically have more fiber and protein as well!

· Birdseye Vegetables: Birdseye makes eating veggies more fun! They have so many creative options, tasty flavorings, and unique blends to get people excited about incorporating veggies into their routines.

· Sugarbreak: a new line of all natural dietary supplements that help to block blood sugar spikes, increase metabolism of carbohydrates into the cells and out of the blood stream, and blocks the taste of sugar temporarily to help reduce cravings.

California Avocadoes: California Avocados are back in season! Avocadoes are an excellent source of heart healthy fat, and provides folates, vitamin K, and vitamin B5 (helps turn the food we eat into the energy we need).

BD Medical: A health technology company that provides products and resources to make living with diabetes easier.

