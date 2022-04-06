Eastern Iowa Community Colleges sets timeline for extended chancellor search

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community College District has extended its chancellor applications to be accepted through May 3.

The Board of Trustees voted to extend the search on Saturday for the next EICC chancellor after several of the finalists accepted other positions, the college district said in a media release.

The Search Committee will meet and review applications on May 11 to determine candidates for initial confidential interviews on May 18, the college said. The committee will then recommend up to three additional finalists to the Board for consideration.

The college said it anticipates finalists to visit EICC for interviews and forums during the week of June 6.

The search committee is comprised of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public, the college said. The Association of Community College Trustees is also assisting in the national search.

The college said the current EICCD Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will be retiring in July, and has served since 2011.

The college district said for more information on the search process, visit eicc.edu/chancellor.

