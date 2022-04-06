Free A1-C hemoglobin tests available at area Hy-Vees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During the month of April, two area Hy-Vee stores will be offering free hemoglobin A1C screenings on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Dietitian Katie Schaeffer from Hy-Vee (East Kimberly Road location) demonstrates and explains all the necessary information including an example of the A1C testing process Host Paula Sands actually submits on-air to having the test done live (including the final results).

Hemoglobin A1C is a simple blood test that tells your average blood sugar level over the last 2-3 months. All adults should consider having their hemoglobin A1C tested periodically as recommended by their physician. An A1C screening can also identify prediabetes while being used as a tool by physicians to diagnose diabetes and monitor the effectiveness of your diabetes treatment over time.

For someone who is at low risk of developing diabetes, their doctor may recommend an annual A1C test or even testing every few years. For someone with diabetes, they are often encouraged to get an A1C test every 6 months if their diabetes treatment is working well and every 3 months if they are working on adjusting their treatment.

. Limited screening spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Request your free screening today at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians

Throughout the month of April a Hy-Vee near you is offering complimentary hemoglobin A1C screenings, thanks to generous sponsors: Birds Eye frozen vegetables, California avocados, Catalina Crunch, Sugarbreak and BD Medical. The two stores where testing is available includes the Milan store and the East Kimberly Road location.

