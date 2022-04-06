Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million in grants to first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Wednesday announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.
According to a media release, a total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
“All communities deserve safety, and this program helps ensure our smaller and rural fire districts aren’t left behind when it comes to the tools they need to do their jobs,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release. “I’m proud to be able to provide more than 100 districts with new lifesaving equipment. It’s another way we can demonstrate our gratitude for all that they do to help their neighbors live safely.”
According to the release, the program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment.
The purpose, according to the release, is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase.
“Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state. These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said.
Grant recipients include:
Bureau County
- Bureau Fire Protection District- $26,000
- Cherry Fire Protection District- $22,909.05
Carroll County
- Savanna Fire Department- $25,320
Henry County
- Bishop Hill Community Fire Protection District- $19,546.17
- Galva Fire Department- $25,100
- Kewanee Community Fire Protection District- $26,000
Knox County
- East Galesburg Volunteer Fire Department- $25,828
- Elba Salem Fire Protection District- $26,000
- Maquon Fire Protection District- $16,737.08
McDonough County
- Industry Fire Protection District- $24,134
- New Salem Fire Protection District- $23,475
