Isolated Showers This Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Our stretch of unsettled weather will continue with a slight chance for isolated showers tonight, followed by a cloudy and breezy start for your Thursday. Rain redevelops again by afternoon, with rain becoming mixed with or changing to snow overnight into Friday. Any accumulating snow will be found in mainly grassy areas north of highway 30, and at best that will be less than half an inch. Our attention then turns to the weekend, with sunshine and warmer readings in the 50′s and 60′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for isolated showers. Low: 37°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with light rain by afternoon. High: 43°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely, becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low: 33°.

FRIDAY: Snow, or a rain/snow mix early, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 40°.

