Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock...
3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Hundreds of UTHS student protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Hundreds of UTHS students protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Drawyer is charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class X Felony.
Police: Milan man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
FILE - This undated file photo shows Lawrence Ray.
Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s friends

Latest News

FILE - Pilots work in the cockpit of an AWACS plane at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek,...
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia’s war
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
Starting with Friday’s matchup against the Sioux Falls Storm, the Steamwheelers play three of...
QC Steamwheelers get ready for rematch with Sioux Falls Storm
Iowa’s junior defensive lineman Logan Lee said that he is ready to take on more of a leadership...
Logan Lee ready to embrace larger leadership role within the Iowa football program