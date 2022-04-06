Mercer Co. reports recent incidents of cars being entered

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - Lock up your cars. That’s the warning from the sheriff’s office in Mercer County, Illinois. The office says it has received recent reports of unlocked vehicles being entered and rummaged through.

No specific details have been released on whether anything was taken or where the incidents occurred, but according to a Facebook post, deputies are increasing patrols in those areas.

They also ask residents to be observant and call the sheriff’s office if they see people out on foot late at night.

