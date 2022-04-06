Rock Island Arsenal Tour of Homes is April 30

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -In celebration of the 160th Anniversary of the Rock Island Arsenal, the Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club (RIAWC) invites all to a signature event, the Tour of Homes 2022 on Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This tour event is the first of its kind in ten years.

Mary Britton, RIAWC, explains the details of the tour including that it is a unique, self-guided walking tour showcasing the Arsenal’s beautiful historic and modern homes, otherwise not open to the public. Purchased tickets also include admission to the Colonel Davenport House.

Self-guided means patrons will be allowed to enter any of the listed homes and buildings at one’s own pace during the timeframe. Docents in all the homes will be able to answer any questions. Link to reserve online tickets ($25) is HERE.

Participants may also want to take the opportunity to visit additional attractions available to the public at no cost including the Mississippi River Visitor Center, Locks & Dam 15, The Clock Tower, The Confederate Cemetery, Memorial Park, & The Arsenal Attic Thrift Shop.

As a food option, the Lock & Dam Lounge will be offering a taco bar for $10/person or $6/child (10 and under) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The RIAWC is a nonprofit organization committed to providing scholarships to high school seniors and continuing education students associated with the Arsenal, as well as grants for local charities and military-affiliated organizations. All the proceeds from the Tour of Homes 2022 will go directly to these scholarships and grants.

Visit the Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club: https://riawc.com/toh/

Come see Quarters One on our Tour of Homes! When it was still used as military quarters, this majestic and historic... Posted by Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club - RIAWC on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

