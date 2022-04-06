Top April stories for ‘What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is plenty going on in the QCA as enter spring 2022. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events that always emphasizes the positive.

Details of the following are shared during the interview segment. More information is also available in Leary’s monthly column at his online website.

Rock Island Academy Starts Coding Camp: Rock Island Academy started a new club this year, Leopards Who Code. The club meets every week and meetings consist of friendship activities, learning the history of computers and coding, and coding projects like video games, apps, artistic design, and more. The club is for any 3rd-6th grade Leopard who’s interested in learning about technology. The club meets every Monday.

East Moline’s Glenview Middle School Hosts Mariachi Band Program: Nearly one in every five East Moline residents is Hispanic or Latino, so it makes sense there is a solid Mariachi band program at Glenview Middle School, 3100 7th St., East Moline. While East Moline’s total population is over 19 percent Hispanic, the Glenview Middle School has a Latino population of approximately 32 percent. The GMS Mariachi Band Program began to meet the musical and cultural needs of this population of students, as nearly half of the students in the band are from Latino families.

EveryChild announces Child Abuse Prevention Month programming: To spark conversations about childhood well-being and build awareness of the community resources available for ensuring safe, healthy childhoods for all, EveryChild, formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is leading a variety of events, activities, and community trainings throughout the month. Major events include several Pinwheel Ceremonies at locations across the Quad Cities and the Celebrate Every Child Gala on April 28.

Quad City River Bandits Partner With Group O To Celebrate Hispanic Culture: The Quad City River Bandits are celebrating the local Hispanic and Latino community with a new 2022 Copa de la Diversión identity…¡Bandidos del Río! The team will become “Bandidos del Rio” for each of the team’s 11 Wednesday home games. During the games, the players will wear special jerseys that include a serape-inspired design on the sleeves and caps featuring River Bandits mascot Rascal wearing a sombrero and mask that also include the serape-inspired design.

Development Association Of Rock Island Launches Scholarship Program: The Development Association of Rock Island, Inc. (DARI) is launching a scholarship program providing two $5,000 scholarships to Rock Island high school seniors to help kick off its community marketing campaign “Why Rock Island.” Applicants are asked to use their imagination to create a video or other visual that tells the story Why Rock Island is a great place to live, work and play. DARI will then use the stories to help market Rock Island. The deadline for applications is April 22nd.

Anti-Racism Task Force Established At Western Illinois University: When Guiyou Huang started his tenure as Western Illinois University’s 12th president in January 2021, one of his core initiatives was to further the University’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and efforts. Huang has created a new Anti-Racism Task Force (ARTF), composed of approximately 22 faculty, staff, students from both campuses, as well as community members.