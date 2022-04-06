Windy with a few afternoon showers

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - West winds will get stronger as the day continues and gusts may approach 40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to low 50s by midday and then temps will fall through the afternoon and evening. Thursday will bring widespread light rain that will keep highs in the low 40s and as temps cool by Friday morning we could see a few flakes mixing in. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s with lingering showers and snow showers. We are still tracking sunshine for the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Turning breezy with afternoon showers. High: 55º. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37º Winds: W 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy with light rain. High: 42º

