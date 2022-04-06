Union Pacific line train derailment in Clinton Co.

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A train has derailed on the Union Pacific line in Clinton County, according to the City of Camanche.

The city said in a Facebook post, 49th Avenue and South 54th Street will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Traffic will need to be rerouted around the roads.

The City of Camanche said there is no emergency for the contents of the derailment.

