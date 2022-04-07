Apparel and accessories for the small-town soul
Featuring Modern Magnolia Co. online boutique
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (KWQC) -A hot trend in fashion is one that combines a little bit country with a little bit of rock ‘n roll. And all ages love wearing it!
Megan Egyed, owner of Modern Magnolia Co., an online boutique that features a great lineup of vendors that shows off this type of style and a few others is the PSL guest. She talks about her background and how her online store has tapped into a specific niche in the apparel and accessories marketplace. Megan’s small-town background was the inspiration.
MODERN MAGNOLIA CO. / Email: modernmagnolia25@gmail.com / Instagram
