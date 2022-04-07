Apparel and accessories for the small-town soul

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (KWQC) -A hot trend in fashion is one that combines a little bit country with a little bit of rock ‘n roll. And all ages love wearing it!

Megan Egyed, owner of Modern Magnolia Co., an online boutique that features a great lineup of vendors that shows off this type of style and a few others is the PSL guest. She talks about her background and how her online store has tapped into a specific niche in the apparel and accessories marketplace. Megan’s small-town background was the inspiration.

MODERN MAGNOLIA CO. / Email: modernmagnolia25@gmail.com / Instagram

SPRING BLOWOUT SALE🌼 Details👇🏼 •comment your email, size & shipping or local pickup •details will be posted under each... Posted by Modern Magnolia Co. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.