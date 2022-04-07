Artist’s Vault in Eldridge is thriving as an all-around art hub

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Five years ago, a place in Eldridge became a working art studio and gallery featuring local artists and artisans that additionally offers supplies and art classes.

This business model was a dream-come-true for artist Julie Wall, owner of Artist’s Vault. In the PSL interview, Wall reflects on the last five years---even addressing what it was like during COVID which she said required being flexible. But overall, people spending so much time at home meant they were looking for creative outlets which benefitted her studio in many ways.

The segment shows off various art kits that Wall puts together that are available for sale and examples of the type of high-quality art she is willing to feature in her space.

Artist’s Vault is a working studio in downtown Eldridge where Wall creates art daily. The gallery is generally open Wednesday-Saturday, but calling ahead is encouraged. The studio space is open for classes and for limited lesson appointments. Call 563-650-9207 for more information.

There is a special event coming up---a “Painting & Wine Night” (using primary colors to paint flowers) on April 28 at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat in Wheatland at 6 p.m. Fee: $55 includes supplies, appetizers and two glasses of wine.

Artist’s Vault / 208 North 2nd Street / Eldridge, Iowa 52748 / 563-650-9207 / artistsvaulteldridge@gmail.com

