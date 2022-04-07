DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Craft Corner offers handmade items for sale that have been crafted by local vendors as well as their employees. Laura Guthrie’s store provides employment opportunities and on-the-job training for those with special needs that want to connect with the local community while learning skills to carry with them throughout their lives. The Craft Corner believes that anyone can do anything with a little bit of help!

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10-5 p.m.

Tuesday’s 10:30 - 5 p.m.

And they are open 10-2 every other Saturday (next one is 4/16).

The Craft Corner // 661 15th Ave, East Moline

