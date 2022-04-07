Help celebrate an Iowa Navy veteran’s 100th birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Help celebrate a Dow City, Iowa Navy veteran’s 100th birthday by sending her a card.

Estelle J. Leinen, one of the last remaining U.S. Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service veterans who served in World War II, will celebrate her milestone birthday on April 16.

Estelle enlisted into W.A.V.E.S. on Sept. 14, 1943, the Navy said in a media release. She received her Honorable Service Lapel on Aug. 6, 1946, and was authorized to wear the American Campaign and World War II Victory Ribbons from her service in W.A.V.E.S.

The Navy is asking people to send Estelle birthday cards and wish her well on her special day. Birthday cards can be sent to; Estelle Leinen, P.O. Box 54, Dow City, IA 51528.

