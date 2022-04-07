Niabi Zoo relocates birds inside to protect from bird flu

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo has temporarily relocated and enhanced bird areas to protect from Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, during the heavy migration season.

All the birds, except for a pair of eagle owls, have been moved inside, the zoo said. Their enclosures have been modified so they can’t come into contact with any wild birds or wild bird feces.

“We stay in communication with our State Veterinarian, USDA and ZAHP to understand the latest case occurrences and adjust our protocols as necessary,” Niabi Zoo said in a Facebook post. “No Niabi Zoo birds have been diagnosed with HPAI and we are trying very hard to keep it that way.”

The zoo has instituted a policy that if any wild birds were found dead on the ground, they would be sent to the University of Illinois for testing, Niabi Zoo said. Any of its birds that die also will be tested for the avian flu.

The zoo said it has stopped deliveries of poultry products to feed the animals, such as eggs, frozen chickens, etc.

Niabi said for more information regarding Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza visit www.aphis.usda.gov.

