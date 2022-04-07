Advertisement

OSF Healthcare opens new emergency department at hospital in Monmouth, Illinois

By Marcia Lense
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lisa DeKezel, President of OSF Healthcare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill. talks to Marcia Lense about improvements to their new emergency department. The new facility is 10,000 square feet compared to the old facility, which was about 2,000 square feet. It also features new equipment and services in response to increased patient traffic in the E.D.

