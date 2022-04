DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Helping people during the most vulnerable time of their life; that’s what W.I.S.H. Ministries does in the Quad Cities. A Transitional Home for women after incarceration and/or addiction. Mary Timmermann shares what W.I.S.H. Ministries, which stands from “Women In Spiritual Hope”.

W.I.S.H. Ministry | 563-320-0908

