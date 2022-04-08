Advertisement

Scott County inmate death under investigation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, a Scott County deputy brought a man to the jail after his arrest on multiple driving and drug violations, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The man was processed and evaluated and then held in a holding cell.

About four hours later, as a correctional officer was completing a wellness check, it was noticed that the man was going into medical distress and became unresponsive.

According to the release, correctional and medical staff responded immediately and began to resuscitate the man. Davenport Fire and Medic responded and transported the man to Genesis East Hospital where he died a short time later.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. An autopsy will be performed in the near future, according to the release.

The inmate’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family, according to the release.

